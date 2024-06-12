Community farewells Hugh McCrindle OAM

HUGH Calmar McColl McCrindle OAM sang for the last time at St John's Anglican Church in Taree on Wednesday, June 12.
The 95-year-old, who died on June 4, recorded two songs for his funeral, a bush ballad, Comrades of Mine followed by The Trumpet Shall Sound, which was played as his coffin left the church.
He also recorded a farewell message.
"I thank you all for coming today, especially my two special girls (daughter) Fiona and (granddaughter) Kirra,'' Hugh said in that distinctive voice.
"Be strong you two and always support each other. Be happy and enjoy life, I love you both dearly.''
Hugh went onto thank close family friends and golf mates "for years of wonderful friendship and help."
"I now look forward to singing again with my darling May,'' he added, in reference to his wife, who predeceased him.
"Goodbye. God bless you all."
Hugh was remembered by Rev Natalie Quince and close mate Bruce Walker for his commitment to his family, his church and this community.
Born in Sydney on August 4, 1928, he arrived in Taree in 1966 with May to take on the position of general manager at Radio 2RE.
"Hughie's life had many chapters,'' Bruce said, noting that he first met Hugh on the golf course in 1971.
He was a keen sportsman, with hockey, cricket and later golf his favourites. Hugh was good enough to represent NSW in hockey in 1956, touring New Zealand. He played A-grade cricket and golf and also worked on various committees, usually in executive positions.
Hugh joined Taree North Rotary Club around 1968 at the behest of close mate, Bob Coleman.
He led a Rotary study tour to West Virginia in the late 1970s and was twice awarded Rotary's highest honour, the Paul Harris Fellow. When he retired from active Rotary life he was made an honorary member and until recent times worked with the Rotary book fair at Taree Showground.
He had a love of classical music and singing. He was in the St John's church choir for more than 50 years, led the singing at Anzac Day services and performed on stage with Taree Art Council. Hugh worked for or assisted in all manner of church committees and community organisations, from the guide dogs to the Burrell Creek Carols by Candlelight.
He had many friends at the Manning Hotel, an establishment he first frequented when he moved to Chatham with May.
"Hughie enjoyed a black beer,'' Bruce smiled.
Bruce said he was always amazed at the variety of conversations Hugh would have at the hotel with people from all walks of life. It was here he formed a close friendship with the Hogan family, first patriarch Pat, then his sons Bernard, Mark and Greg and their families.
Greg was a pallbearer along with Bernard's sons, Pat, Len and Joe.
Granddaughter Kirra said her pop was a positive influence in her life.
"He was like a father figure to me,'' Kirra said.
"Pop helped shape who I am, my morals and my beliefs.''
She recalled how Hugh was proud he was at the baptism of her daughter, Sophie, last year.
"The sparkle in his eye shone so bright,'' Kirra said.
"They broke the mould with Hughie,'' Bruce Walker said.
"There'll never be another.''
Hugh is survived by Fiona, Kirra and great granddaughter Sophia
