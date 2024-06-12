Meet and greet with real heroes

Forget the Hollywood action heroes, meet the real community heroes who regularly put their lives on the line at the MidCoast Emergency Expo.
Join them on Sunday, June 23 at Fotheringham Park, Taree on the picturesque Manning River for a fun, interactive and informational day.
Proceedings will kick off at 9am with inclusiveness in mind, with a "quiet hour" from 9am until 10am for anyone who does not wish to be around loud noises or larger crowds.
Chat with members from all the emergency services and get a look behind the scenes of the different organisations and what they do for the community.
There will be live demonstrations on land and water including a live fire simulation and jet ski display, as well as lifesaving talks and techniques shared with everyone.
There will be opportunities to give back to our courageous service providers by supporting fundraising efforts and everyone who comes along will go in the draw to win a Nintendo Switch Lite.
Attendees will also have the chance to sign up and volunteer for the different services on show.
Make sure you save the date, spread the word, and get ready to experience a free family day full of fun, learning and loads of community spirit.
There will be a selection of food and drink vendors to keep you fuelled on the day.
Mayor Claire Pontin and state Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson will officially open the expo at 10am.
The Emergency Service Expo is proudly supported by the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network.
