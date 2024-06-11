Experienced hoops to the fore on Wingham Cup day

THREE of the most experienced jockeys on the country circuit rode seven of the eight winners between them at Sunday's Taree race meeting.
Darryl McLellan and Luke Rolls each had winning doubles, with apprentice Shae Wilkes, who comes from the other end of the scene having only been riding in races for 10 weeks, coming up with the other winner.
Gibbons had recently been having a skinny time of it as far as wins were concerned before breaking that run with a winner at Newcastle on May 25 and another at Gunnedah the following day.
And now he is back big-time with his three winners for three different trainers at Taree.
Gibbons won the opening race on $1.65 favourite Eclair Encore for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, the third race on $2.30 favourite King Larry for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes and the fourth race on $3.60 chance Touch Of Navy for Newcastle trainer John Bannister.
The veteran jockey, whose son Dylan is making great strides as a rider, didn't have a ride in any of the last four races.
His only other ride was on Lady Highland, which finished well back as a $51 roughie in the second race.
Lees led the trainers on the day with a winning double, in the first two races.
