10 most popular types of play equipment that kids love

Monkey bars are great for developing upper body strength and hand-eye coordination. Picture Shutterstock

Playgrounds are community hubs. They create a space where children and families can gather and enjoy being outdoors. Kids of all ages love playing, swinging, climbing and make-believing to their heart's content. Not only are playgrounds endless hours of fun, but they also support children with learning and development.

Encouraging children to engage in outdoor, active play is more important than ever. Outdoor play equipment plays an important role in children's physical and mental development, offering opportunities for creativity, active play, and connection.

Here's a look at the ten most popular types of play equipment that kids just can't get enough of. From swings to climbing nets, find out what makes these iconic pieces of play equipment a real hit among kids on the playground.

1 Swings

A timeless and familiar favourite, swings offer an experience that children of all ages adore. The feeling of flying through the air creates a sense of freedom and joy that's hard to match. Swinging stimulates various different parts of the brain at once, making it a piece of play equipment that children will always come back to.

2 Slides

Slides are always at the heart of any playground, providing endless hours of fun for children. Whether it's a straight, spiral, or tunnel slide, the rush of sliding down never fails to excite. Slides help children develop gross motor skills, spatial awareness and improved upper and lower body strength as they slip, slide and play.

3 Climbing Frames

Climbing frames challenge children physically and mentally, encouraging them to take safe risks and push their boundaries in a controlled environment. Children who enjoy a touch of adventure generally are big fans of this piece of play equipment. These structures engage the full spectrum of muscle groups, motor skills, and problem-solving abilities, making them a popular choice among young ones.

4 Monkey Bars

Monkey bars are great for developing upper body strength and hand-eye coordination. They are well-loved by children as it sparks a sense of accomplishment and achievement, boosting their confidence along the way. Swinging through monkey bars also requires concentration, agility, and determination.

5 See-Saws

The see-saw is a fantastic piece of play equipment that promotes sensory simulation and cooperation with others. It teaches children about balance and builds a basic understanding of the physics of levers, all while providing a fun and engaging way to play with their friends.

6 Sandpits

Sandpits encourage creative and sensory play, allowing children to explore textures and imaginative play. Building castles, digging holes, or simply feeling the sand between their fingers and toes provides sensory experiences that are important for cognitive development.

7 Water Play Equipment

Water play equipment, including sprinklers, water tables, and fountains, are bucket-loads of fun and excitement on hot days. Water play encourages messy play which is an essential part of explorative learning and can also be highly relaxing and therapeutic for children of all ages.

8 Spinning Equipment

Merry-go-rounds and other spinning equipment helps children better understand force and balance. Playing on spinning equipment is also powerful sensory regulation, which can provide a sense of calm or alertness for some children. The rapid movement and feeling of dizziness can also be enjoyable.

9 Balancing Equipment

Balance beams, stepping stones, and other balancing equipment challenge children to maintain their balance, improving concentration and physical coordination. Each step taken gives children a sense of accomplishment and builds their confidence for more challenging tasks. These activities strengthen core muscles and create a space for imaginative play, whether it be pretending to cross a tightrope or walking on a dangerous path.

10 Climbing Nets

Climbing nets are a fantastic way to incorporate physical activity into playtime. They offer a challenge that builds strength in various muscle groups and stimulates a sense of exploration and discovery. Climbing nets improve strength, flexibility, and problem-solving skills, making them a beloved addition to any playground.