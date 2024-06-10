Intimate dinner concert with Goldheist and a grand piano

Audiences of Goldheist, known offstage as Hester Fraser, are used to seeing the flower-crowned soulful songstress perform at her keyboard.
On Friday, June 16, you can experience her music differently as she uses the grand piano at the Manning Regional Art Gallery as her instrument, in a dinner concert hosted by Friends of the Gallery.
Goldheist's music is a rich blend of storytelling and classical influences, deeply rooted in the Australian landscape.
Her sound has been likened to luminaries such as Kate Bush.
The singer-songwriter melds lyrical storytelling with an evocative musical style, drawing listeners into vivid narratives of Australian life from the bush and beyond.
The evening begins at 6pm. Tickets to this special event are $50 per person and include dinner.
Purchase tickets online at humantix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.