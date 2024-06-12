Taree Probus spends idyllic week in North Haven

Members of Taree Probus Club returned from their recent week away in North Haven refreshed and looking forward to next year,
Monday was getting there, settling in to our accommodation, free time, then enjoying happy hour and barbecue dinner in the camp kitchen, followed by games of bingo, a great fun night.
Breakfast on Tuesday was at the Beach Cafe at North Haven, then games in the park grounds, before lunch at North Brother Lookout, before rain intervened and sent us scrambling back to the park. Dinner that night was at Delizioso Restaurant, offering authentic Italian food and great customer service. We were joined by some members and their wives, who for various reasons were not able to camp with us this year.
Wednesday we had morning tea at Abundance Nursery, Rawdon Island, a lovely spot beside a nice mini lake with a great display of plants and shrubs, of which there were many purchases,. Dinner that night was at Club North Haven.
Our Thursday program had to be rearranged due to heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which saw us at Westport Bowling Club for lunch, and the afternoon at Port Ten Pin Bowling., followed by happy hour and pizza, with games of triviia in the camp kitchen.
Friday was pack for home, and a final breakfast at the Beach Cafe.
We are looking forward to doing it again next year, new activities and great company.
Our recent speakers have had interesting messages for members.
We had Constable Ray Slade, from Manning Great Lakes Police Command, who outlined his 37 years in the police force, the last few being in Taree.
Phone and computer scams, aimed at the elderly, was of interest to our members, with some people in Taree having lost their entire life savings. These scammers are mainly from overseas.
"If it's too good to be true it nearly always is a scam," Ray reminded members.
He also said the most common criminal area was domestic violence.
Ray brought along the mobile command vehicle, which members took great interest in on inspection, the topic of motor vehicle theft being a major problem for the Taree community.
Ray was introduced by Jack May and thanked by Ray Mooney.
Most recently we heard from Megan Baker from Tender Funerals, a low cost funeral service staffed by some volunteers, comparing their costs to the funeral industry average of $10,572 to Tenders average of $4446.
Tender asks for a contribution of $250 for their benevolent fund which helps low-income families with their funerals; this fee is entirely voluntary.
Megan said one in two families go into debt to pay for a loved ones funeral.
Also, it is not always necessary to have a "service". She outlined many options available to make the funeral as meaningful as the bereaved would want.
Families are encouraged to attend their premises in Wauchope to make arrangements for their future funeral.
They aim to be open in all their dealings.
Tender Funerals commenced in Wollongong and there are now 15 sites in NSW, each one operating on the principal that no one should have to go into debt to provide a meaningful funeral for a loved one.
Many questions were asked of Megan by members.
Megan was introduced by Jack May and thanked by Anthony Holland .
Membership officer Terry Britten presented long service awards to members for their many years: Ray Foxley 30 years, Anthony Holland 25 years, and Wal Riley 25 years, each responding to their presentation.
Alan Martin was unable to attend the meeting so his award will be conducted at a future meeting.
Our next activity is to be a morning tea at Whitehouse Nook and Cafe, corner of Failford Road and the Lakes Way on Tuesday, June 25 from 9.30am. Wives and partners are invited to this activity,
New members would be most welcome to join with us for this event, or attend our meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club from 9.30am. if any retired men are interested they can to phone either the president, Alan, on 6553 9298 or our secretary, Tony, on 0407 524 282 for more details.
