Taree house fire being treated as suspicious

Manning Great Lakes Police are investigating the cause of a house fire in Taree.
The Valerie Street house caught alight in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Taree and Wingham were called to the fire after numerous calls were made to Triple 0 by concerned neighbours.
When FRNSW and police arrived the house was fully involved in the fire, and crews started working on the fire from the outside, because of the amount of fire inside the house.
There were concerns a person may have been inside the residence but, after the flames were knocked down enough for crews to enter and search the building, it was confirmed there was no-one inside.
It took crews 40 minutes to get the fire under control, then another hour and a half extinguishing hotspots and fire in the ceiling spaces.
The building was handed over to police at around 6am for investigation as to the possible cause of the fire.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious. If anyone has any information regarding the fire, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
