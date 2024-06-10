Jets star slams in six goals as Charlestown thrash inexperienced Mid Coast

NEWCASTLE Jets A-League star Melina Ayres dominated a young Mid Coast team in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree, scoring six goals in Charlestown's 12-0 romp.
This was her first game in the competition this season.
"Melina is just a quality player,'' Mid Coast coach Mandi Langlar said.
"She's made good A-League defences look ordinary and she made a mess of us.''
Mid Coast went into the game minus regular goal keeper Grace Davies, who is nursing a shoulder injury, Lulu McGrath, who rolled an ankle in a schools game and the unavailable Aaris Hunter.
"We lacked a bit of cohesion and getting to know each other is on the run when you're playing someone of Melina's calibre is tough,'' Langlar added.
"She was too quick, too sharp and too good for us.''
Langlar said midfielder Jasmine Trafford did a lot of work.
"I thought she had a terrific game,'' she said.
"Lili Pinner, who played under 15s earlier in the day, started in first grade and tried hard.
"I thought our midfield in the first half, with Lili, Jasmine and Destiny Hobman-Tate went well, but we just lacked experience in the backline and all over the park really.''
McGrath and Hunter should return for this weekend's clash against Broadmeadow at Magic Park in Newcastle.
"Apart from Grace we should just about have our full side,' Langlar said.
