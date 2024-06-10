Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Australia honours Bob with OAM

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 10 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Robert (Bob) Nelson admitted he shed a few tears after learning he's been nominated in this year's King's Birthday honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.