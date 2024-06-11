Manning Aquatic and Leisure Centre closing for repairs

The Manning Aquatic and Leisure Centre is closing for five days to allow for much-needed maintenance work to take place.
The aquatic centre will close from July 1 until July 5 (inclusive).
MidCoast Council pool supervisor, Rhett Pattison, said crews will be undertaking rust removal and re-painting of some of the centre's structures among other maintenance activities.
"There will be a fair bit of painting being done so that alone means they would have to close the centre due to toxic fumes," he said.
"There will be some rewiring, replacement of shade sails and installation of new pumps."
Mr Pattison said the centre will be refreshed and ready to reopen on Saturday, July 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.