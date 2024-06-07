Thank you Mr Oliver, we are still enjoying your cooking lessons

We owe Jamie Oliver a big vote of thanks. It's not that "the Naked Chef" taught us how to cook - he taught us to enjoy it.
His television series came into our lives in 1999 and it was essential viewing in our house. Our kids have grown up under his influence and my son in particular took Jamie's lessons on board with enthusiasm.
Jamie Oliver taught us to keep it simple. He changed the rules. He had us making our own bread and fresh pasta. His roast chicken was a revelation and the green chicken curry made from scratch (now pre-bought curry mix) gave us a sense of accomplishment.
We turned into a family of foodies. Meat and three veg went out the window. Vegetable were allowed to become the hero of a meal and fresh was always best.
That passion for food has continued, thankfully. While my son was living in England and enjoying travelling around Europe, the photos and conversations we shared was chiefly about the food experience. He lived near the Borough Markets in London, foodies heaven. That's his homemade pizza with roast pumpkin and rocket, made in his unit in London. We share links to online recipes - most recently boneless buffalo wings with broccoli salad, and cauliflower 'steak' with chimichurri on a butter bean puree (my son uses mashed potato and pureed cannellini beans instead).
I don't cook all that much. My partner took over the reins in the kitchen many years ago. I worked late and he finished work early so it made sense. And he enjoys the hunting and gathering side of cooking much more than I do.
I came to appreciate our interest in food and enthusiasm to cook this week when one of my yoga colleagues mentioned she was off on a cruise - 28 days when she doesn't have to think what to cook. The comment took me by surprise but I realised I take for granted conversations about "dinner tonight".
So dinner tonight? Well that depends on what's available at the fish co-op, or what's in season at the grocer, or maybe it will be that delicious beef stew leftover from a couple of nights ago.
Even if the cost of living is biting, we can shop seasonally, look for what's cheap and with a bit of inspiration, it will be delicious.
Enjoy your weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
