Thank you Mr Oliver, we are still enjoying your cooking lessons

That passion for food has continued, thankfully. While my son was living in England and enjoying travelling around Europe, the photos and conversations we shared was chiefly about the food experience. He lived near the Borough Markets in London, foodies heaven. That's his homemade pizza with roast pumpkin and rocket, made in his unit in London. We share links to online recipes - most recently boneless buffalo wings with broccoli salad, and cauliflower 'steak' with chimichurri on a butter bean puree (my son uses mashed potato and pureed cannellini beans instead).