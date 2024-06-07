On the bench with Mick and Gary

IT was a bad week to be a NSW Blues rugby league supporter, with losses in the men's and women's State of Origin fixtures.
On The Bench pundit Gary Bridge dissects both matches on today's segment while also suggesting the changes Blues coach Michael Maguire may make for game two in Melbourne later this month.
There's no Group Three matches this weekend, so today's segment also looks at the opening month of the rain-interrupted competition, with Bridgie opining that at this early stage Old Bar and Port Sharks are the likely grand finalists. While the Bulls haven't won a game as yet, he thinks Taree City can still sneak into the top five.
"Old Bar's a great chance to go back-to-back,'' he added.
"As long as Jordan (Worboys) stays healthy.''
The Manning River Hotel player of the week is also announced and he comes from the Taree City club.
