It's all about my mates says 200 game Taree City prop Matt Taupe

HARD working Taree City prop Matt Taupe has a simple reason as to why he plays rugby league.
"I just love the club,'' he said.
"All my mates play for the Bulls and a lot of mates I've made through the Bulls. It's a bit like a family.''
He joined the 200 game club in Taree City's most recent game against Macleay Valley on May 19 and lines up for 201 against Wauchope this Saturday at the Jack Neal Oval.
Taupe, who turns 30 next month, thinks he made his debut aged 17 or 18 in 2012.
"I was playing under 18s and got called up for a for a couple of games,'' he said.
"Old Bar might have been my first game, but it was a long time ago.''
Taupe concedes that it hasn't been an easy ride for the Bulls. Taree was the dominant club in Group Three in the first decade of this century. However, Taree hasn't won a grand final since 2007 and 2017 was the last time the first grade side played semi-final football.
"There have been some pretty average years,'' Taupe said.
"But it hasn't always been s..t. We just missed out on playing the grand final a couple of times.''
Taupe was a relatively late starter to the game and didn't start playing until he was 13, initially with Red Rovers before linking with Taree Panthers, where he was coached by Gary Bridge.
"I had mates playing, the Northam boys (Josh and Todd), Trae (Clark) were playing so I decided to give it a go,'' he explained.
He progressed to 18s with Taree City and won a premiership in 2012.
"We had a lot of talented players who ended up going away, like Trae,'' he said.
One match stands out every year for him.
"I love playing in the Kristylea (Bridge) Cup against Wingham, even if we do have a losing record in that,'' he said.
"But no matter how either side is going, one could be coming last and the other first, it's always a tough game.''
"I think I scored a double that day,'' he said with a smile.
He's a bit unsure as to how long he'll keep playing.
"I keep telling my wife that this is my last year,'' he said.
"I want to spend time with her and we have a kid on the way. I'll see how we go this year and how we're looking for next season.
"I want to hang my boots up, but if Critter (captain-coach Christian Hazard) can talk me into it, I might go one more year, I'd like to play finals again.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.