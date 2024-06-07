Taree tobacco shop hit with attempted theft and fire

A tobacconist in Taree went up in flames one day after an attempted break and enter at the store in Pulteney Street.
After an attempted break in on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Taree and Wingham were called to the shop a little before 4.30am the next day (Thursday, June 6).
FRNSW Taree captain, Peter Willard said it was a "working" fire and there was heavy smoke issuing from the building.
FRNSW forced entry into the building and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The building sustained heavy smoke damage.
"Based on their observations of where the fire started and what had burnt they became suspicious of how it had been set," Mr Willard said.
Manning Great Lakes Police were called in to investigate the scene again.
Police said they aren't certain, at this stage, if the two incidents are related.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing into both incidents.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
