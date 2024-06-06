Woman injured when SUV and truck collide north of Taree

A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a truck north of Taree overnight.
Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District were called to the Pacific Highway at Coopernook about 8.20pm (Thursday, June 6 2024).
Police were told three people had been travelling south in a SUV - which was towing a trailer carrying a car - when it struck a guard rail. The SUV spun on impact and ended up facing north.
The driver and front-seat passenger had left the SUV when it was struck by a southbound truck. A woman in the back seat was seriously injured in the collision.
The truck then continued down embankment.
The SUV passenger was treated at the scene for multiple injuries before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
Three people travelling in the truck - the male driver, his female partner and their child, all from Granville - were taken to Port Macquarie Hospital to be checked as a precaution. The driver underwent mandatory testing.
The driver of the SUV and his front-seat passenger escaped injury. The driver was taken to Taree Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
The Pacific Highway southbound lane was closed for more than two hours while the scene was examined and the wreckage removed.
Inquiries are continuing.
