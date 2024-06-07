Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Indigenous students invited to dance at NAIDOC event in Newcastle

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 7 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Valley Anglican College's Indigenous students will be in the spotlight as they dance at Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral in a special NAIDOC service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times since 2014. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.