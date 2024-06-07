Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

No Grace in goals for Mid Coast football

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 7 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MID Coast goal keeper Grace Davies faces a protracted stay on the sidelines and could miss up to six weeks in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.