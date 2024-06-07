No Grace in goals for Mid Coast football

MID Coast goal keeper Grace Davies faces a protracted stay on the sidelines and could miss up to six weeks in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football competition.
Davies sustained a shoulder fracture playing in a schools match.
"It's not looking good in the short term,'' Mid Coast coach Mandi Langlar said as he prepares her side for Saturday's catch-up game against Charlestown at Taree.
Langlar rates Davies as among the best keepers in the league.
Promising Lulu McGrath is another school game casualty and she's also in doubt for this weekend with an ankle problem.
"That's one bane about having such a young squad,'' Langlar said.
"There's always the possibility they'll get hurt in school games.''
Langlar said there are a couple of options as she looks to replace Davies.
"We're hoping our under 17 keeper will be right to play at least part of our game. Otherwise she have players who have some experience in goals and we might have to call on them,'' she said.
Mid Coast has yet to play Charlestown in a competition match this year as all previous attempts have been washed out.
Counting this Saturday, Mid Coast has three postponed games to schedule.
"We're running out of weekends,'' Langlar said.
She understands Northern NSW is considering extending all premier league and youth league competitions.
