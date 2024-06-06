Book Week: 'Reading is Magic' at Tinonee Public School

The yearly Tinonee Public School athletics carnival is set down to be held at Tinonee Oval on Wednesday, June 12 commencing at 9.40am after the children walk there from school - It is hoped that the weather will be kind on the day and all students giving their best effort.
News from the School library advising that Book Week will be held in term three with the theme Reading is Magic.
The Lower North Coast Dance Festival is being held on Tuesday, June 18 at Port Macquarie's Glasshouse Theatre with Tinonee students performing in show one beginning at 5.30pm.
The school's cricket team played against Taree West at Tuncurry in round four of the PSSA Knockout. Unfortunately they lost the match but put up a great fight.
Thank you to the members of Tinonee Hall Committee for the lovely arrangement of flowers and gift I received this week following my resignation from the committee after many years. I hope the hall will continue to be an asset to the local community.
It was with much sadness that John and I learnt of the passing of well known Killabakh resident Damian Kuik through the week. We became involved with Damian through the Killabakh Rural Fire Service when John was involved with the Tinonee Brigade. We enjoyed many happy times travelling to Killabakh with other friends to enjoy the various fund raising evenings arranged by the Fire Brigade.
To Damian's wife Julia and family, we extended our deepest sympathy. May he rest In peace and I am sure Damian will be dearly missed by his family and the local community as a whole.
I along with six other older community members began our endeavours to understand the Windows 11 operating system on our new computers at the Community College premises in Taree on Wednesday. We are undertaking a three week course and hope we are able to grasp the technology and get the best out of our equipment. Thanks to teacher Robyn who is being patient with us "oldies".
I hope everyone has an enjoyable long weekend and stays safe on our local roads and don't go speeding as the police will be out in force and double demerits for those doing the wrong thing. We also hope the weather will be kind to the various outdoor activities that a planned.
John and I aren't planning anything special as we will be looking forward to a quick visit on the 21st from son Andrew and family as they head to Tasmania for a well earned holiday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.