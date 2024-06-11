Undies for our homeless and Quota Marketplace Sale

The ladies of Taree Quota Club have taken up the challenge of providing socks, jocks and beanies for our homeless men and boys of the Manning Valley.
There are many men in our community who are doing it very tough, living rough and in need of help on many fronts. It was agreed at Quota's last business meeting to raise awareness of the plight of our men and boys and to spearhead a collection drive to provide them with new underwear and a warm hat to keep out the evening chill.
Your donation of a new pair of socks or jocks and a beanie will make the world of difference to the comfort of our men, some of whom you may know personally, who are part of our community but have fallen on hard times and who need and deserve not only our good wishes, but a helping hand.
All donations are greatly appreciated. The Quota ladies ask you to place your donated items in the bins located at Dan's Fashions, Manning Street; Taree Leagues Sports Club, Oxley Street, Chatham; Wingham Services Club, Bent Street Wingham; and Old Bar Pharmacy.
Alternatively, bring your donations along with some pin money to the upcoming Giant Quota Garage Sale this year called "Quota Marketplace" to be held between June 17 and 21 from 10am - 3pm each day, just up from Bass N Blues in Albert Street, Taree.
There will be bargains for all: skirts and shirts, frocks and socks, pants, knits and jackets. The Quota ladies have found many treasures to tempt the cagey buyer including coats and smart accessories for men, women, and children - quality items from vintage to almost brand new.
There will also be a large range of books of every genre, bric-a-brac, toys, plants, and specialities from the kitchens of the very talented Quota ladies: jams, marmalade, preserves, chutney and pickles to name just a few. There may also be some white elephants lurking in the corners... keep your eyes out for them.
All funds raised will support local Quota charities.
Our contact in Quota encourages everyone to come early as the best bargains always go first. Ample parking is available at the door.
Quota would also like to publicly thank all those organisations who have accepted donation bins.
