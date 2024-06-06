Business is thriving with TAFE-trained apprentices

Amid a construction boom across regional NSW, Taree electrician Jim Bird is making the most of government subsidies to grow his Taree business by taking on new apprentices.
After studying a Certificate IV in Electrotechnology at TAFE in Port Macquarie, Jim started his own business, Jim Bird Electrical.
"Studying at TAFE NSW enabled me to learn hands-on skills from industry experts and get exposure to different aspects of the trade that you don't always get onsite. It was great to learn about running a commercial business through the Certificate IV in Electrotechnology and becoming a licensed electrician."
Jim said the business is growing so rapidly, they plan to take on multiple apprentices in the coming months to keep up with demand.
"The latest Federal Budget announcements about subsidies for businesses looking to employ an apprentice gives us the confidence to consider expanding the business," he said.
The government announced a further $265.1 million investment for the Australian Apprenticeships Incentive System, to continue supporting apprentices in priority occupations such as electricians. Under the Australian Apprenticeship Incentive System both eligible apprentices and employers receive $5000 each.
TAFE NSW Electrotechnology head teacher Glen Hamilton said now is a good time for local trades to consider employing an apprentice.
"The need for skilled workers in the construction industry continues and there are many low cost and fee-free courses available through TAFE NSW for the community to take advantage of," he said.
