Business is thriving with TAFE-trained apprentices

By Staff Reporters
June 6 2024 - 5:00pm
Amid a construction boom across regional NSW, Taree electrician Jim Bird is making the most of government subsidies to grow his Taree business by taking on new apprentices.

