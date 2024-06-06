Manning River Times
Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival needs new blood to survive

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 6 2024 - 3:00pm
Organisers of the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival have announced there will be no more upcoming Scottish festivals unless new, and hopefully younger, volunteers can be found to take over the reigns.

