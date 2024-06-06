Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival needs new blood to survive

Organisers of the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival have announced there will be no more upcoming Scottish festivals unless new, and hopefully younger, volunteers can be found to take over the reigns.
"Most of the hard-working members of the current committee of the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival are retiring," a committee spokesperson said.
If the festival cannot be revived, it would mean the 2023 Scottish festival was the last one, as this year it was cancelled due to soggy grounds and wet weather.
Since the announcement was made at the 2024 Scottish Concert in Wingham, held on June 2, a few people have come forward and expressed interest in joining the committee to keep the festival going.
"We are hoping that some younger people with some enthusiasm and ideas will come along and reignite the festival. It may not take the exact form that it's been (in the past)," Scottish Concert organiser, Jillian Dunn said.
"It has been such a wonderful community event since its inception in 2005. It would be a shame for it to fold.
"Over the years it has attracted thousands of visitors to the Manning Valley," Mrs Dunn said.
Regardless of whether the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival keeps going, or what form it may take in the future, Mrs Dunn said there will still be an annual concert of Celtic music.
Anyone interested in finding out more about joining the organising committee is welcome to contact Dr Wade King via email at wmbaking@bigpond.com.
