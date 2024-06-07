Scott will be a busy in charge of two Manning teams at state hockey titles

HOCKEY coach Scott Harry faces a busy weekend at the state open championships in Newcastle.
Harry is coaching the Manning men's and women's representative teams.
"It's worked out pretty well,'' he said.
"The men are in division three and the women division two and we're both at Newcastle. Division one is at Wyong.''
He said both sides have had a solid preparation with training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"We've have players from both sides who are shift workers, but we've had enough players at training to do some tactical stuff.''
Importantly, both sides will have full squads of 16, as Harry said the three day championship usually takes a toll on players.
"At Tamworth three years ago we lost three players injured in the opening game,'' he said.
"I ended up having to play.''
He said the women's squad boasts plenty of representative experience led by Australian Country player Lara Watts along with Jordan Hardy. Wade Harry and Harry Wallis will headline the men's squad.
However, he said the women face a tough draw as they're pooled against Metro South West (1), Central Coast (1) and Sydney East.
"Our side's a pretty good unit and most of them played together last year,'' Harry said.
The men will play Metro South West (2), Central Coast (2), neighbours Port Macquarie-Hastings, Dubbo, Hunter and Illawarra South Coast (2). Matches start on Saturday morning, with the final scheduled for Monday.
