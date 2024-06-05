Over-the-counter hearing aid solutions for mild to moderate hearing loss with PocketAid: Insights from Australia's new hearing aid provider

Photo supplied.

This is branded content.



Subscribe now for unlimited access . $ 0/ (min cost $ 0 ) Login or signup to continue reading See subscription options

Below are direct answers from PocketAid on how their innovative hearing aids can solve your hearing difficulties.



What is PocketAid and how does it differ from traditional hearing aid providers?



PocketAid is a game-changer in the hearing aid industry here in Australia. Unlike traditional providers, we offer hearing aids that are ready to use right out-of-the-box.



No appointments, no fittings, no adjustments needed. We deliver them directly to your door at a fraction of the cost of conventional hearing aids.



What are over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and how have they evolved in Australia?



The term OTC hearing aids essentially refers to hearing aids that you can use without the need for a prescription of appointment.



Our range of PocketAid devices are essentially like OTC hearing aids, but of a much higher quality than what you might commonly find in the marketplace.



In Australia, we've seen tremendous advancements, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence, making these devices an excellent choice for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.



What makes PocketAid's hearing aids unique?



Our hearing aids are designed for simplicity and effectiveness. They use broad prescription technology to address various hearing loss levels, from mild to moderate.



We really took the time to get it right. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we analysed over 1000 real-world audiograms to perfect the frequency responses in our hearing aids. The result was devices that many of our customers find even better than their expensive, clinic-bought ones.



Can you tell us about the affordability of PocketAid's products?



Our hearing aids start at just $429 per ear. By cutting out the middleman and selling directly to consumers, we make high-quality hearing aids much more accessible and affordable.



What support does PocketAid provide to help customers choose the right hearing aid?



We have a really handy Hearing Aid Selection Tool on our website. In less than 30 seconds, you can find the perfect match for your needs.



It's all about making the process as easy and stress-free as possible. We also have a unique hearing loss percentage calculator tool which can assist our customers to learn more about their hearing loss.



Photo supplied.

How does PocketAid address the stigma associated with hearing loss?



We understand that there's still some stigma around hearing loss, and we want to change that. By offering affordable, easy-to-use solutions, we make it easier for people to take that first step towards better hearing without feeling self-conscious.



What guarantees and services does PocketAid offer to its customers?



We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on all our hearing aids, along with free shipping. Plus, if you have private health fund extras cover, you might be eligible for rebates that often cover the cost of the devices.



How can potential customers purchase PocketAid hearing aids?



It's really simple. You can buy our hearing aids directly from our website or by giving us a call at 1300 903 355. Whether you need one hearing aid or a pair, we've got you covered.



What feedback has PocketAid received from its customers?



We've received over 200 five-star reviews, and the feedback has been incredibly positive. Many of our customers tell us that our hearing aids outperform the much more expensive ones they used before, which is really gratifying to hear.



How do customers generally feel about the effectiveness of PocketAid hearing aids?



Customers consistently report that our hearing aids greatly improve their hearing experience.



For instance, many users have compared the performance of our Jaspa 3 hearing aids to much more expensive models and found them equally effective, if not better. This kind of feedback highlights the high quality and effectiveness of our products.



What are some common themes in customer feedback about the comfort and usability of PocketAid hearing aids?



Comfort and ease of use are frequently mentioned in our reviews. Our customers report that our hearing aids are comfortable and easy to adjust to different hearing environments.



We are also praised for how simple they are to manage. These reviews underscore our commitment to creating user-friendly and comfortable hearing solutions.



How has PocketAid's customer service been received by users?



Our customer service receives high praise from many users. We have an Australian Head Office with a customer service team who provide phone support for all of our customers. We also utilise AI technology on our website, where you can receive 24/7 product support for your hearing aid model.

So, for example if you wanted help to clean the devices, you can go to the website and ask any cleaning question about your hearing aid model, and get the answer on what to do.



This combination of phone support and online assistance is ensuring that we can provide outstanding support to ensure every customer feels valued and well-assisted with their hearing aids.



Can you share examples of how PocketAid hearing aids have made a difference in customers' daily lives?



Absolutely. Our customers report that our devices allow them to participate more fully in social settings and improve their communication at work. Similarly, our customers say our devices significantly improved their ability to hear clearly in a variety of listening environments, such as when in the car and at meetings.



What do customers say about the value for money of PocketAid hearing aids?



Customers often express amazement at the value they receive from our hearing aids. So many customers have highlighted that our hearing aids perform just as well as, or even better than, much more expensive options. This feedback reinforces our mission to provide high-quality, affordable hearing solutions to everyone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information or to purchase PocketAid hearing aids online, visit the PocketAid website or contact us at 1300 903 355.

You can view the full range of PocketAid customer reviews via this link over the counter hearing aid reviews