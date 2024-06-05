Taree swimmer Amaya Cross is the North Coast short course champion

AMAYA Cross from Taree Torpedoes is the Swimming North Coast 14 years girl's short course champion.
This follows meets held at Forster (south) and Evans Head (north) last weekend.
Swimming North Coast then merged the results from the two events to get the overall placings.
Amaya was one of 13 Taree swimmers to compete at Forster. More than 150 swimmers were involved in the two day championship at Forster from 10 clubs - Taree, Forster, Coffs Harbour, Gloucester, Laurieton, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud and Wauchope.
Amaya qualified for the Australian Age Championships held on the Gold Coast earlier this year. She is now aiming for a strong season in short course events.
Two Forster swimmers, Toby Westaway (10 boys) and Hamish Carmichael (13 boys) were also named age champions.
The club point score was won by Coffs Harbour 5951 from Alstonville 4348 and Port Macquarie 4102.
Meanwhile, Taree wound up a successful 2023/24 season with a presentation held at Club Old Bar last month.
