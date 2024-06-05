Death of worker for the Taree community, Hugh McCrindle OAM

HUGH McCrindle, who in 2013 was awarded an OAM for service to the community of Taree, has died, aged 96.
Originally from Sydney, Mr McCrindle moved to Taree in 1966 from Armidale as manager for Radio 2RE, a position he held until his retirement in 1988. He started his career in radio in 1945.
Mr McCrindle was heavily involved in Taree's sporting, community and cultural life.
A former NSW hockey representative, Mr McCrindle captain-coached a side in the Manning A-grade competition. He was also an A-grade cricketer, twilight cricketer and a keen golfer. He served as Taree Golf Club president from 1992-96 and is a life member of the golf club.
For more than 40 years Mr McCrindle was chairman of the Manning River Times sportstar of the year judging panel while he was also on the Greater Taree City Council sporting hall of fame selection committee. When the Manning Sport Awards began in 2023 the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport was included in the award list.
Rotary was another of Mr McCrindle's interests. He served two terms as Taree North Rotary Club president and had other roles in various other Rotary committees in an involvement that lasted more than 50 years.
He was a foundation member of the Manning Entertainment Centre and was a member of the Taree Arts Council. He had a leading role in in My Fair Lady, the first arts council production to feature at the entertainment centre after it was opened in 1988.
For many years Mr McCrindle was an integral part of various community functions, including Anzac Day services. In 2018, the year he turned 90, he had to sing the New Zealand national anthem, both in English and Maori, at the Taree Anzac Day Service along with the Australian and British anthems. He learnt the New Zealand anthem in a month.
A tenor with a baritone range, Mr McCrindle was a choir leader with St John's Anglican Church and had numerous other roles within the church.
Mr McCrindle was predeceased by wife Mae. He is survived by his daughter, Fiona and family.
His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
