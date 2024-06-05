Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Death of worker for the Taree community, Hugh McCrindle OAM

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 5 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUGH McCrindle, who in 2013 was awarded an OAM for service to the community of Taree, has died, aged 96.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.