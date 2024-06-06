Manning representative netball teams heading to state championships

MANNING Valley Netball will send a side to the senior state titles for the first time in seven years this weekend at Campbelltown.
There has been a spike of interest in representative netball this year, with the association fielding five sides across the junior and senior divisions along with junior development squads.
The open team boasts an abundance of knowledge, talent and experience,' coach Sasha Cairns said.
"We have been preparing for this competition all year and are stoked to be able to put our efforts to the test and bring our all to the court over the three days.
"We feel extremely lucky to be among such a skilled group of women and are proud of how far they have come and how hard they've worked to get here.''
The team consists of: Sasha Carins (head coach), shooters Kiara Hollis (assistant coach), Hope Extrem, (midcourt/attack) Tilly Hollis, Katie Hogan, Kristen Hillier, mid court/defence Jess Eagles, Mia Newland, Eden Rogers, defenders Mali Hoadley, Lane Poland (captain), manager Jenny Anderson, primary carer Finlay Harry.
Manning Netball's under 17s will play six games a day over three days against competitors in this weekend's state titles.
With only three players turning 17 this year, four players still eligible to play in under 15s and four players making their representative netball debut, it will be a challenging weekend for the team - a challenge the team have decided to take head on, coaches Kate Wall and Tammy Knoke said.
When given the option to drop down a division, the players decided to stay, knowing the games would be physical and difficult, showing a mature approach to wanting to put out their best performance.
MVNA under 17s: shooters Mia Wall (vice captain), Tyler Knoke, Bridgit Turner, midcourt Phoebe Taylor (captain), Jocelin Martinez-Leeson, Matilda Scott,d Abygale Harding, defenders Gemma Paulin, Cindi Turner. Coaches Kate Wall, Tammy Knoke, manager Michelle Taylor, primary carer Janine White.
The association's 12, 13 and 14 years sides will contest the state junior championships next month.
This has been part of the Manning Netball calendar for a number of years and raises funds for research into childhood cancer.
