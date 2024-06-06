Jarrah jets to Cairns for national primary school hockey titles

JARRAH Baker only decided last year to concentrate on hockey over football (soccer).
This has proved to be an enlightened call because in August he'll leave the cool of a MidCoast winter and jet to balmy Cairns to play with NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) in the Australian primary schools hockey championships.
He gained selection from the state titles, where he was a member of the Hunter team that finished third.
This was the second year he'd been named in the Hunter side, but the first time he's made the state squad.
In fact, gaining selection in the Hunter team was pivotal to his decision to switch fulltime from football to hockey.
Jarrah is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
The Australian championships will run from August 15 to 23.
Jarrah was named in the NSW squad at the conclusion of the state championships played in Newcastle last week.
"Our team went pretty good,'' the 11-nearly-12-year-old said.
"We drew two pool games and won the rest but we then lost in the semi-final.''
Jarrah thought he played 'pretty good' at the titles and was 'kind of' confident about making the NSW squad.
He hopes to play centre-midfield at the nationals.
While he first started playing hockey when he was in kindergarten, it always played second fiddle to football.
He played on grass fields in the local Gloucester hockey competition however, last year he made the Hunter team through the schools selection process.
So Jarrah opted to shelve soccer and have a crack at hockey this year.
The Taree West club has a connection with Gloucester so Jarrah joined the Raiders and heads over each week for training and to play in the Manning junior to enjoy the benefits of specialised training and games on the Manning turf fields which are much more conducive to playing hockey than the Gloucester grass.
It's a family affair, with Jarrah and two siblings playing in the Manning.
Jarrah plays under 14s with Taree West and with the under 16s when required.
He's a centre-mid in the 14s and striker in the 16s.
Playing and travelling to hockey takes up much of his spare time, especially during winter.
However, when not on the hockey field Jarrah also plays basketball and is involved in athletics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.