Taree gymnasts to travel to the USA for international TeamGym competition

Members of Taree PCYC gymnastics are heading to the USA to compete in that country's biggest competition.
A group of 13 Australian athletes and five coaching staff will be making their way to Minneapolis, Minnesota to compete in the 2024 USA Gymnastics for All GymFest, held from June 26-30.
Head coach and gymnastics coordinator for Taree PCYC, Indira Reddie, says the team is looking forward to the opportunity to mix with some stiff international competition.
"It's actually very exciting because this is the first time Australia has ever represented TeamGym in an international competition, so it's actually a big step in Australian TeamGym, which is very exciting for us," she said.
What is TeamGym?
TeamGym comprises three apparatus, including a tumbling element, a floor element, and mini-tramp element.
The international format also includes a vault element.
Teams are split into divisions based on skill level, catering from the very beginner to the most advanced gymnast.
"In Australia it's a little bit more inclusive, being quite versatile to be able to be changed to people's different skill levels - a little bit different in America," Indira said.
"We'll be competing at USA level six in TeamGym, so a little bit different to the Australian levels; definitely more challenging which is exciting for us."
USA here they come
The Australian contingent is made up of a combined clubs team, consisting of athletes from Sydney, Central Coast, Cessnock and Taree, with four of the 13 athletes from the Taree PCYC club.
Despite the distance between the various groups, they have been getting together once a month to prepare for the big event.
The Minneapolis event will be the first time Australia has been represented in an international competition for TeamGym.
Although most of the Australian team took part in the 2023 Gymnastraeda - a non-competitive gymnastics event held every four years - this year's USA event will be the first time most will be involved in serious international competition.
"I think for most of us, this is our first time actually competing internationally, so it's a very big deal."
Before they depart for the USA, athletes will be staging a special performance for the community at PCYC Taree on Monday June 10th at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.