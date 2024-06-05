Supporting people with additional needs prepare for disasters

Natural disasters can take a huge toll on the population at the best of times.
But that stress is exacerbated even more for those living with disabilities or additional needs.
Free workshops are being held in conjunction with MidCoast Council, emergency services and community organisations that support people with additional needs to discuss how we can work together to be better prepared for future disasters.
There are four workshops to choose from on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 at the Taree Universities Campus starting at 9.30am and 1.30pm each day.
Topics covered at the information workshops include how emergency services respond to different situations, exploring how services supporting vulnerable people can prepare for disasters and tips and tricks on how to identify risks during an emergency.
Numbers for the events are limited so agencies interested in attending are encouraged to book early.
To do so email recovery@midcoast.nsw.gov.au with your interest and how many people you will have attending.
Tea, coffee and refreshments will be provided at each of the sessions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.