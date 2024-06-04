IT was destroyed by bushfire and then badly damaged by flood.
However, the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park is now officially back in business.
The facility, off the Bucketts Way near Tinonee, was officially reopened this week by club president Dallas Chapman and Ivor Thomas representing Team Taree.
Manning-Great Lakes Tip Riders Club has been in operation since 2010 and currently has more than 80 members from throughout the area.
Club member Bruce Pain said the park was devastated in the 2019 fires. Club members had the task of restoring the area, aided by a state and federal government Bushfire Local Recovery Fund grant and under the authority of supervision of Taree Business Chamber of Commerce (Team Taree).
"We had to go through each trail with chainsaws,'' he said.
"Once we got through that we had to rake all the trails, so it was a huge job. Only club members were allowed in at the time. Forestry workers checked the roads before we were allowed to open.''
The park was starting to recover from one natural disaster when another one struck, the record March 2021 floods.
"The flood damaged a lot of the trails and washed away all our bridges, so we had to go through and replace them. It was one thing after another,'' he said.
The park boasts 70km of trails.
"We have 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km and 30km loops now,'' Bruce continued.
"So anyone from anywhere can come in and have a ride. The longer the loop, the tougher is gets, so it gives riders variety.''
There also one important safety aspect.
"The riders don't get lost because of the trail signs,'' he said.
A toilet block was also constructed as part of the project along with improvements to the carpark.
The club carries out all the maintenance on the park, Bruce said.
"It's all voluntary,'' he said.
"Mountain bike riders from around Australia come here to ride the tracks, bringing significant income to the region,'' club president Dallas Chapman said.
"The new tracks add to the variety and quality of the Kiwarrak experience.''
