House destroyed by fire in Taree

A house in Oxley Street, Taree was destroyed by fire on Monday, June 4, 2024.
Shortly after 6.20am, Fire and Rescue (FRNSW) crews from Taree and Wingham responded to reports of a house fire at Oxley Street, Taree.
On arrival the crews were confronted with a well involved fire. Flames and heavy smoke had already broken through out the windows.
"The crews worked very hard for 15 to 20 minutes to gain control of the fire and were able to get it under control," Peter Willard, FRNSW Taree captain, said.
The occupant of the house had safely evacuated the house. She was treated by ambulance for smoke inhalation shock and she was taken to hospital for observation.
"Unfortunately, the owner lost one pet, a dog passed away," Mr Willard said.
The property has been severely damaged by fire and is no longer inhabitable
The fire is believed to have started in a combined lounge/sleeping area.
The fire was not considered suspicious and is not being treated as a crime scene.
