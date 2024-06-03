Work starts this week on Lansdowne Road upgrade

Work on the first of eight different segments of Lansdowne Road begins this week.
The first section of the overall project will see crews work on a 500-metre section which runs off Kundle Kundle Road.
Drainage, pavement improvements, road alignment, safety upgrades, spray sealing and line marking will all take place.
The project objective is to reduce the level of impact the road sustains over its life and to help withstand future natural disasters.
The first section is expected to be complete by the end of July with the overall project scope to be completed in the second half of 2025.
The road was severely impacted in February and March of 2022 from severe weather and flooding.
For more details and updates on the project visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/MajorRoadProjects
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison said this work will help assure the community the road will not only be restored but rebuilt with a design that's better able to withstand future severe weather events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.