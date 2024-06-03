Navigating the Sydney acting scene: Insider tips for aspiring actors

Success in show business relies not only on being persistent but also well prepared and organised. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're an aspiring actor new to the show biz scene in Sydney, you can easily feel overwhelmed or a little lost about navigating how to break into this.

Whether you have lived in Sydney all your life or you've moved there in the hope that doing so will be the career boost you need to make it big, there is much to consider.

Success in Sydney relies not only on your being tenacious and persistent but also well prepared and organised. We've investigated the top insider tips and spoken with a leading industry expert to help you on your way, here's what we discovered.

Focus on increasing your experience

While those small parts in a little-known community production or a few lines in a commercial may seem like a waste of your time, they're not.

As an aspiring actor, gaining as much experience as possible across a variety of roles and in different areas of performance is paramount. This means attending as many auditions as you can and being willing to work your way up - even if a role is largely unappealing.

Not only will you be practising and building on your acting skills, but you're also exposing yourself to different work environments and learning how to behave and what is expected of you.

Remember, casting directors will be looking to see how much experience you have in your resume and every bit of knowledge you acquire will contribute to making it more impressive.

Make sure your resume showreel shine

As noted above, your resume is what is going to help you stand out from the intense competition that exists in the Sydney acting scene. Before you are ever seen at an audition, your resume and showreels will have been scrutinised by a casting director.

You need to make sure that not only does your resume reflect a commitment to acting in a variety of mediums and roles, but that paired with your showreel, showcases the best of your abilities.

Keep your resume brief but informative and consider having your showreel professionally edited together with existing footage or filming some content if you don't have this. Keep it under three minutes in total and make sure it demonstrates your versatility as an actor too.

If youre new to the show biz scene in Sydney, you can easily feel overwhelmed. Picture Shutterstock

Invest in continued learning

Perhaps most importantly, deciding you're ready to pursue acting full-time in Sydney does not mean you no longer need further coaching and education in this space.

Even the most experienced actors in Hollywood continue to work with acting coaches to refine and enhance their skills. This helps to keep them relevant in a changing industry and ensures they can give genuine, refined and captivating performances.

Based in Sydney, the founder of the Southern Hemispheres leading school for the Meisner Technique, The Actors Pulse, Billy Milionis advises:

"Continually refining your craft as an actor is essential to succeeding in the industry. In particular, educating yourself in a leading and sought-after acting technique such as the Meisner Technique is also strongly recommended.

"This immediately stands out to casting directors, highlighting your commitment to your craft and greatly adding to your appeal."

Build your network

'It's who you know, not what you know.' We've all heard it before and in this industry, while talent is important, connections can truly be the difference between struggling to make it as an actor or quickly climbing the ladder of success.

The good news? Doing all of the above will help you form these connections and build your network in the industry.

As Billy further suggests, within Sydney, there are hundreds of industry events held every year, big and small, and attending these can further grow your reputation and network. Just be sure to always put your best foot forward at these and be as professional as possible.

We would be remiss not to mention social media too. Follow your favourite directors, casting agents and actors locally in Sydney and engage with their social accounts, you never know what may come about by doing so.