Wingham Tigers hope the rain stays away to clear backlog of games

WINGHAM Tigers Rugby League Club officials will keep a close eye on the weather in the next few months, hoping the rain stays away so they can play two postponed Group Three fixtures.
The Tigers have two deferred games to schedule, a second round encounter against Forster-Tuncurry and last Saturday's fixtures against Taree City.
"There's two spare weekends on June 29/30 and July 27/28 so we'll play them then,'' Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said.
The Tigers have only played one game at Wingham this year - the first match against Port City on April 27. The other two encounters were postponed after the field was closed following wet weather
"It was just starting to dry out,'' Mr Martin said.
"Now we're back to where we were after all that rain.''
He doubts the field would have been ready for this weekend if the club had been able to schedule a game. There's no football in Group Three on the June long weekend.
While the spare weekends will cover the club's backlog of games, Mr Martin admits he's worried if there's more rain.
"We're in the lap of the gods as far as the weather's concerned,'' he said.
"We don't want to get into the position where we have to play mid-week while moving to another ground, as we did a few years ago, is a nightmare.''
Wingham's next home game is set for Saturday, June 15 against Port Sharks. Mr Martin confirmed that star signing, centre Ethan Ferguson has been cleared. Ferguson had been playing in Newcastle with Northern Hawks, but has returned to the area and linked with the Tigers.
"Ethan would have been right to play last Saturday against the Bulls,'' he said.
"Now that's on the back burner until June 15.''
Taree City has to play one deferred game, against Port City.
The Tigers/Bulls match was the only game not to go ahead last weekend. In other matches Old Bar beat Port City 30-20, Port Sharks downed Macleay Valley 12-6 and Wauchope defeated Forster-Tuncurry 24-8.
