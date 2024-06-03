Mix of good and ordinary as Pirates down determined Port Breakers

OLD Bar Pirates mixed the good with the ordinary when downing a determined Port City Breakers 30-20 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Port Regional Stadium.
The Breakers shocked Old Bar by racing to an 8-0 lead early in the first half, however, Old Bar fired late in the first half to skip to a 24-8 lead. It was 30-14 just before fulltime when the Breakers scored a further converted try to make it 30-20.
"It was the same as the last two weeks, we started slowly and then we started to hold the footy and we scored some good tries,'' co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
However, Worboys, who only played the last 10 minutes of the game, said the Pirates again made too many errors.
"To Port's credit, they rolled their sleeves up and had a crack. But when we decide to hold the footy and play some footy, we score tries,'' he said.
Centre Shane Nigel continued his great form with another strong performance for the Pirates. Co-centre Jaxon Longa had his best game of the season while prop Jared Wooster was solid in the middle.
Eli Bijl-Kakoi switched to halfback in Worboys' absence and steered the side around the field. He also kicked five goals from as many attempts, including one from the sideline.
"Eli's getting better and better each week,'' Worboys said.
Worboys said the game was typical of Old Bar's season to date.
"We're winning, but winning ugly,'' he said.
"We have plenty of improvement in us yet and that's not a bad thing. We completed the first half at 34 per cent. If we do that against the good teams we'll be in a world of hurt.
"We need to cut the errors out and play high percentage footy.''
Co-captain-coach Mick Henry was always confident the Pirates would get the points.
"But we weren't as convincing as we wanted to be,'' he said.
"We didn't want him to go on at all, but our five-eighth, Ngaheke Nepata, injured his neck, so Jordy had a run for the last 10 minutes,'' he explained.
Henry said the field was in surprisingly good condition considering Saturday's torrential rain.
"It was a bit slippery towards the back end of the game, but it held up really well considering four matches were played there,'' he said.
Old Bar's next game will be Sunday, June 16 against Macleay Valley at Old Bar.
