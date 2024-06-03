Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mix of good and ordinary as Pirates down determined Port Breakers

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 3 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Pirates mixed the good with the ordinary when downing a determined Port City Breakers 30-20 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Port Regional Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.