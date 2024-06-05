Scottish Concert packed to the rafters

While the 2024 Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival was unable to held this year, the annual Scottish Concert went ahead.
This year the concert had a change of location to the Presbyterian Church in Wingham, and the venue proved to be a popular choice.
"The minister (of the church) was so open and welcoming to us," said organiser Jillian Dunn.
"We absolutely crowded out the church, that's for sure. We had to bring extra seats in."
Jillian is an old hand at organising the Scottish Concert, as she has been doing it for close to a decade. She says she likes to balance the program between male and female, young and old, and the size of the ensembles performing.
This year Jillian opened the concert singing Flower of Scotland, accompanied by piper John Andrews. Flower of Scotland is usually sung at the opening of the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival, so she said it was an appropriate piece to start with, given the festival itself did not go ahead.
Other performers were Deirdre Sutherland, Jodi Cooper and Cameron Waugh; the Songlines Music Studio Junior Choir; Terry Stanton on clarinet accompanied by pianist Sandra Kwa; Alan Hughston and Judy Costanzo; brother and sister pipers Lucas and Caitlyn Lyon; Wingsong Choir; George Hoad; Heather McLaughlin, Peter Coombes, Rudi Pertot and John Peters in a strings and recorder quartet; and Ruth Crossman.
A painting, titled Glenfinnan Monument on the shores of Loch Shiel, was generously donated to the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival by local artist, Jillian Oliver.
The painting was raffled off as a fundraiser, with the winning raffle ticket originally to be drawn during the festival.
As that didn't go ahead, it was drawn during the Scottish Concert instead.
The lucky winner was Christine Stanton, of Port Macquarie.
