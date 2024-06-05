Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

World class air show comes to the Mid Coast

By Staff Reporters
June 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The skies over Taree are set to come alive with the roar of engines and aerobatic displays as the brand new Barrington Coast Airshow debuts at Taree Airport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.