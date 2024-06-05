World class air show comes to the Mid Coast

The skies over Taree are set to come alive with the roar of engines and aerobatic displays as the brand new Barrington Coast Airshow debuts at Taree Airport.
The event will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.
The Barrington Coast Airshow will feature a diverse lineup of aerial performances, including heart-stopping aerobatic displays, warbirds, and on-ground entertainment including exhibits and food vendors.
Headlining the Barrington Coast Airshow is Paul Bennet, an internationally recognised airshow pilot and the current Australian Unlimited Freestyle Champion.
Renowned for his daredevil manoeuvres and skills, Bennet, who grew up on Old Bar, will showcase his signature display of precision aerobatics in what will be a hometown show.
The new event holds special significance for Bennet as he returns to his roots.
"I have fond memories of growing up in the region, so I'm thrilled to be bringing an airshow event of this calibre to my hometown," Mr Bennet said.
MidCoast Council is partnering with Paul Bennett for the event, and expects it to attract around 6000 visitors.
"We're proud to have been working closely with Paul Bennet Airshows to bring this world-class aerial performance to our region," a council spokesperson said.
"We have provided financial support to this regionally significant event and worked closely with organisers on approvals to ensure our community are able to witness these fantastic performances right here in Taree for the first time ever."
The Barrington Coast Airshow is one of the biggest events to ever be held in the region and is an important step in securing and retaining other major events into the future.
More information and tickets for the Barrington Coast Airshow will be available for purchase online at barringtoncoastairshow.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.