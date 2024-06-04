Spreading the word and keeping the Light Horse dream alive

Hillville resident Rodney O'Regan OAM VA is a familiar site in remembrance services around the traps, not just locally but Australia-wide, astride a horse and dressed in Light Horse Brigade uniform.
As a member of the Australian Light Horse Association for well over 15 years he has held the positions of director and vice president, however his passion is keeping the history and knowledge of the Australian Light Horse Brigade alive in the community.
On May 25, 2024 Rodney O'Regan OAM VA was appointed as joint patron, along with Dr Honor Auchinleck (granddaughter of General Sir Harry Chauvel GCMG, KCB), of the Australian Light Horse Association (ALHA).
The person to hold the position previously was Major General Warren Glenny AO RFD ED, and, before him, other Major Generals, Brigadiers and knights of the British Order, so Rodney feels humbled to have been ask to follow on from the previous patron.
"I feel really, really chuffed. I'm so proud of it, it did a lot for me, because I've put a lot into it myself and I've still got my horses and I've still got my uniform. I'm not going to give up, I want to keep on going with it as far as I can," Rodney said.
As a member of the ALHA, Rodney has not only travelled Australia representing the association at official events, such as the Centenary of Beersheba celebrations in Canberra and numerous Anzac Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies around the country, but has travelled the world.
"I've done two trips to Israel, Turkey, and probably about five trips to England and France for the battlefields," Rodney said.
He is also dedicated to assisting veterans, which earned him a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2014.
Rodney was officially appointed Patron at the ALHA annual general meeting at Tamworth.
"I was just thrown out of the meeting, and then came back in as a patron, with a whole lot of congrats. Where I feel honoured is there no dispute against me. There was no negative, it was all positive.
"When I walked outside they relate(d) to me as 'sir'," Rodney laughed, adding he got shouted dinner and plenty of (non-alcoholic) drinks.
"Rodney has been and continues to be a valued, highly respected, and long-standing member of the ALHA including serving on the Board as director and vice president," ALHA national secretary, Deborah Chalker said.
"Rodney's personality, knowledge and camaraderie have seen him bring the Association's existence and presence onto a worldwide audience with his many contacts in all areas.
"We look forward to having Rodney as our joint Patron and his continuing keen involvement with our membership and the wider community."
