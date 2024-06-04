Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Residents invited to review council projects

By Staff Reporters
June 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents have just over a week to share their thoughts and comments on the MidCoast Council draft Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operation Plan 2024-25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.