Council releases draft policy to manage community land

Residents of the Mid-Coast community are being encouraged to view and comment on a document which outlines a long-term plan to manage community land.
The draft MidCoast Community Land Plan of Management (PoM) provides guidance on the management of 837 parks and reserves throughout the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
"We have seen a number of plans go out for consultation and come back with material improvements that have come from the public," Jeremy Miller said.
"I would encourage anyone with an interest in those parks, reserves and sporting fields to have a good look at this (document) and take the opportunity to have your say on any potential improvement," Cr Miller said.
Councillors attending the May meeting unanimously voted in favour of placing the 100 plus page document on public exhibition for 42 days.
The PoM applies to the majority of land owned by MidCoast Council, and Crown land, which is managed by council on behalf of the NSW Government.
All public land owned by a council must be classified either 'community' or 'operational' land, recreation and open space planner, Neal Ames reported to councillors.
The purpose of the land classification is to clearly delineate which land should be kept for use by the general public (community land) and which land need not be kept for that purpose (operational land), Mr Ames said.
The PoM is a generic plan which covers land parcels across the Mid-Coast LGA, he said.
"These lands are categorised as park, sportsground, general community use and natural area, the latter of which is further categorised into bushland, wetland, foreshore, watercourse and escarpment.
"The land covered by this plan was included in the plan because the generic management objectives and actions outlined in the plan are applicable to that land."
The draft PoM gives council authorisation to grant leases, licences, hire arrangements or other estates as required for use of the land and/or facilities/buildings on the land, for purposes consistent with the core objectives for the category of that land, Mr Ames said.
"It also specifies the provisions whereby council can carry out certain types of developments, and building works on community land, being either exempt development, or developments not requiring consent."
Before developing the draft plan council staff undertook extensive consultation with the community.
