On the Bench with Mick and Gary

A 14 ROUND Group Three Rugby League season is the best option, according to Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry.
However, Henry believes the competition should have an earlier kickoff.
The length and starting date of the Group Three season has been an ongoing topic in On The Bench segment this year. Henry, this week's guest, thinks 14 games is enough, given the limited resources some clubs have, particularly in reserve grade.
He says Group Three clubs should consider starting earlier and add spare weekends for deferred games to ensure the grand final is played in mid-September. He even suggested playing a north/south or beach/bush representative fixtures on the free weekends.
Henry also spoke about Old Bar's solid start to their premiership defence while Wingham's signing of Ethan Ferguson and Wauchope's bright form were among other matters discussed. The Manning Hotel/Old Bar Tavern player of the week is also announced.
