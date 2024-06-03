Row over greater glider suspends logging in Kiwarrak and Yarratt State Forests

The Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) has suspended logging in Yarratt State Forest and postponed the start of logging in Kiwarrak State Forest for the immediate future as they undertaken new surveys for the presence of greater gliders.
Yarratt State Forest is one of 14 forests where FCNSW has suspended logging operations.
The suspension is in response to the NSW Environment Protection Authority amending site-specific biodiversity conditions (SSBCs) on search and survey requirements to strengthen protections for greater gliders, one of the species declared endangered following 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires.
The conditions were tightened in February 2024 after conservation groups found FCNSW had breached greater glider conditions 188 times in eight weeks. FCNSW then admitted they had been searching for evidence of greater gliders in daylight hours.
Greater gliders are a nocturnal species, and sleep in dens in trees during daylight hours. Identification of den trees requires surveyors spotting a greater gliding entering or leaving a den tree.
New conditions clarify how greater glider surveys are to be conducted. Surveys must be done at night time, "with the first transect of the search and survey commencing within 30 minutes of sunset", a time when gliders are likely to be leaving their dens.
In addition, FCNSW are required to implement a 25 metre exclusion zone around any tree where a greater glider has been found during surveys, and a 50 metre exclusion zone for a den tree.
However, The Greens and conservation groups say that the EPA has not done enough to protect the endangered species.
In a press release dated May 27, Greens member Sue Higginson MLC said the EPA was removing protections for greater gliders, rather than strengthening them. Ms Higginson says the NSW Minister for the Environment should direct the EPA to shut down non-compliant logging immediately.
A statement from the EPA says it "is not issuing stop work orders at this time. However, we are still investigating potential non-compliances with SSBCs.
"FCNSW has been informed of our regulatory expectations and the requirement to implement these new SSBC requirements going forward. Scheduling of current and proposed harvesting operations is a matter for FCNSW."
Friends of Kiwarrak member, Clare Rourke says she has issues with the exclusion zones, as greater gliders have a two to three hectare home range.
Parts of Kiwarrak State Forest are listed as low density greater glider habitat.
"In Kiwarrak it was 85 per cent of the surveys that had been done were non-compliant," Clare said.
"Our issue is the only person who can spot or identify a den tree is a Forestry employee. It's not in their best interest to find a glider. We've been saying what you need is someone independent, or a contractor."
Friends of Kiwarrak have been taking action since September 2023 to attempt to stop logging in Kiwarrak State Forest. In March 2024, the group requested the NSW government consider designating four compartments that were going to be logged in Kiwarrak State Forest as a flora reserve for the use of the community and environmental conservation.
