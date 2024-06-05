Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar Pirates keen to develop girl's rugby league

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 5 2024 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLAYING in a three-team competition presents problems, Old Bar under 17 rugby league co-coach Daniel Harris said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.