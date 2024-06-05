Old Bar Pirates keen to develop girl's rugby league

PLAYING in a three-team competition presents problems, Old Bar under 17 rugby league co-coach Daniel Harris said.
The Pirates, Forster-Tuncurry and Port Breakers in the Group Three Junior Rugby League under 17s. Regular byes and the lack of variety does make it difficult for players to maintain their enthusiasm.
"We're struggling for numbers as well,'' Harris said. He coaches the side with his brother-in-law, Mitch Brown. Both have daughters in the team.
"I think 14 is our full roster. Port's up in the 20s, Forster has about 18.
"Quite often they're forced to match our numbers, we play 11 or nine.''
However, he said the club's under 15 and 13 sides are better represented and play in bigger competitions.
"A few of our girls went through the (North Coast) Bulldogs system over the summer, which was excellent,'' he continued.
"They really enjoyed it and learnt quite a bit and are super keen to go again. We're trying to build a team around them.''
Harris added that league tag remains popular at Old Bar and most of the under 17s are also involved in that competition. League tag games are played on Friday nights with the tackle on Saturdays.
Old Bar will play in an East Coast round robin at Coffs Harbour later this month. This will involve the three Group Three sides along with those from Group Two and the Northern Rivers Rugby League.
"(Group Three JRL president) Warren Blissett has done a fair bit of work there and this is a good thing. It'll give the girls the opportunity to play against other teams,'' he said.
"Any footy they can get is a bonus to develop their skill set and see where they're at.''
He thinks it would be a few years yet before the Pirates would be in a position to field a team in the Mid North Coast Women's Rugby League.
"But we'll keep working away at it,'' he added.
