More fields and amenities are at the top priorities for Old Bar Pirates

WHEN the Old Bar Pirates Rugby League Club first kicked off a touch over 30 years ago it was a one-team entity playing in the Wauchope-based Hastings League.
There was no junior league at Old Bar. Women's league tag or tackle rugby league weren't in the equation.
Now the Pirates boast junior and senior male and female teams and are one of the biggest clubs in the Group Three Junior Rugby League.
However, one thing hasn't changed since the club was formed in the early 1990s. The Pirates are still based at the Old Bar Reserve, where they're limited to two fields.
"If the seniors play on Sundays, the fields are used seven days a week for playing and training,'' Old Bar president Jon Tickle said.
The Pirates have listed three priorities as part of MidCoast Council's master plan for improvements to the Old Bar Reserve precinct.
"We need additional change rooms for girls, better drainage and more fields,'' Mr Tickle said.
"We have close to 300 juniors and a lot of the grades have two teams. But we only have two international-sized fields, so we're pretty snookered.''
He said the wet start to 2024 has resulted in more problems with drainage. "We have drainage for one half of the main field.
"And it's questionable how that works. The fields aren't sand-based, they're clay and just hold water.''
The fields were starting to dry out until last Saturday's deluge. Fortunately there's no Group Three games scheduled for this weekend.
Mr Tickle said the master plan includes a new field, whether it be one full sized or two mod fields, north of the current spare ground.
The Pirates are heavily invested in the senior and junior female league tag competitions. Old Bar has eight league tag sides in the Group Three juniors as well as in the senior league tag.
He said this is why additional change room/toilet facilities are urgently required.
"We also need more disability toilets,'' he added.
Permanent seating would be a bonus, Mr Tickle said.
"But at this stage it isn't a priority. Our lights are still bulbs, not LED and they've been earmarked to be replaced within four years,'' he said.
"Like all local government areas, council's struggling for funds, but we will be applying for grants.''
Daniel Harris coaches three junior sides, girls rugby league, league tag and under 11 boys.
"It's a bit of a beast at the moment to try and manage on two footy fields,'' he said.
"We get a little section of one field to train on. With the lack of facilities it is hard to keep going forward.''
