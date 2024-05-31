Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mick Henry says Group 3 needs an earlier start but 14 games is just right

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 14 ROUND Group Three Rugby League season is the best option, according to Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.