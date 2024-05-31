Always ask, always tell - navigating life with a food allergy

As allergies go, it's one of the easy ones. All I have to do is avoid foods with wheat, barley, rye and oats, and anything that may have come in touch with any of those, which is the tricky part. And yes, there are oats that are deemed 'gluten free' but my gut literally tells me they are not for me. On the up side, I have no problem with beer, pale and fruity ale being my favourite. Thankfully wine and cheese are naturally GF.