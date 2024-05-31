Always ask, always tell - navigating life with a food allergy

Here's a subject I can speak on with confidence. In fact, I'm somewhat of an expert.
It's Food Allergy Week and I have a food allergy. I have coeliac disease (think silly yak).
As allergies go, it's one of the easy ones. All I have to do is avoid foods with wheat, barley, rye and oats, and anything that may have come in touch with any of those, which is the tricky part. And yes, there are oats that are deemed 'gluten free' but my gut literally tells me they are not for me. On the up side, I have no problem with beer, pale and fruity ale being my favourite. Thankfully wine and cheese are naturally GF.
My allergy can cause stress - not to me but to family and friends. My daughter admitted to feeling the pressure when cooking me GF cup cakes for her daughter's second birthday last week and at a friend's party recently, I had my very own box of goodies - the sandwiches were excellent. I don't expect to be catered for but it's much appreciated.
And if I do ingest gluten, or cross-contamination happens, it's not going to kill me. The worst that can happen is I find myself throwing up on the side of the road and spending a few hours wrapped around a hot water bottle (recent experience - sausage roll that was not gluten free and that was the first time I have ever thrown up on the side of the road).
To avoid being poisoned when away from home, I ask a lot questions and I observe, particularly when tongs are used. And I won't go near buffets of course. When ordering gluten free options from a menu I always find if reassuring when I'm asked if I'm coeliac, like they are going to take extra care preparing my meal in the kitchen.
The theme of Food Allergy Week 2024 is "Always ask, always tell". As one who doesn't like to 'make a fuss' or seem 'special', it took a while to gain the confidence to ask. But my life isn't at stake, just my short-term health.
Many food allergies result in much more severe reactions.
Australia is among the countries with the highest rates of food allergies, impacting more than 1.5 million Australians. The nation also has one of the highest rates of hospital admissions due to anaphylaxis, with a 51 per cent increase in emergency presentations over the past five years, now exceeding 11,500 cases annually.
Food Allergy Week is promoted by Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia which has wide resources covering such subjects as eating out and food service training. Even The Wiggles are on board to spread the message of 'always ask, always tell', especially helpful for parents and children.
So, once again thanks to those who make my life as a 'silly yak' that much more enjoyable.
Have a great weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
