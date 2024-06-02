Box Divvy: saving money and health by 'un-supermarketing'

Our supermarket shopping baskets have not been immune to the rising cost of living, with the cost of groceries rising soaring along with everything else.
What if there was a way to not only pay less for your fresh produce, but ensure the farmers get a better price than they are paid by the supermarkets and also cut down on packaging and have a small ecological footprint?
And, at the same time, avoid the supermarket duopoly of Coles and Woolworths.
Enter Box Divvy, an "un-supermarket" social enterprise founded by Anton van den Burg and his wife Jayne Travers-Drapes from Wherrol Flat.
Box Divvy is an improved version of the old food co-op concept, where a group of people band together to buy a box of fresh produce from the markets, and "divvy" up the products.
With Box Divvy, you order only the vegetables you need online weekly or fortnightly, the order gets sent to a local "hubster", who then packs all of the orders for the people who belong to the hub.
Box Divvy has a direct relationship with around 35 growers from mostly NSW, and is starting to expand to Queensland and Victoria.
"We deliberately prioritise small local growers in the Sydney basin and Central Coast, Mid North Coast, because it's important that we maintain the diversity in agriculture rather than relying on a few large farms. It's just too risky, especially with climate change," Anton says.
In addition to fresh produce, Box Divvy also sources packaged groceries such as pasta, for instance.
"We basically aim to keep people out of supermarkets because wherever you go to the supermarket, more than half of the aisle end displays have got junk food on them.
"All our packaged food items mainly come from small suppliers who do not use any emulsifiers and artificial ingredients so that way you sort of stay healthy," Anton says.
Health is one of the main focuses of the enterprise.
In 2017, while operating under a different Sydney-based model called Harvest Hub, Anton and Jayne teamed up with the Western Sydney Diabetes Alliance.
"They looked at our model and said, 'we like what you're doing, but can you make it cheaper?'," Anton says.
"So we redesigned the whole thing, changed the incentives for the hubsters and the rest is all history.
"The whole idea behind it was to basically provide access to affordable produce, especially in areas where there are currently not a lot of fresh food options. So many areas in Western Sydney have no supermarket or in fact no grocery store and have been taken over by fast foods outlets, so the alliance was very concerned about the growth in diabetes."
As a result, Box Divvy was launched in 2019 with three hubs. There are now more than 250 hubs in NSW and the ACT, with more starting up.
Hubs are run by a "hubster", a member of the community who registers to be the centre of a hub in a community. They do not pay a fee upon joining, in fact, they can make a little money and run their own micro-business.
No cash changes hands between hub members and the hubster, and the hubster does not do any of the ordering. Box Divvy also provides training for the hubsters, for free.
"So really all they have to do is maintain and communicate with our members to make sure that people abide by the rules, and then on packing day, pack the produce," Anton explains
"And then (the hubsters) get paid for the privilege and we pay them every week, religiously, so people can rely on that."
Anton says they are reasonably selective in who can start a hub.
"Not only do you need the space and time, but we want people who are reasonably well connected in that community because it really helps in the initial establishment. People who are good communicators, and basically good organisers because you need to be fairly organised to take 30 to 40 orders in a reasonable amount of time."
Currently there are four hubs in the Manning Valley. One is in Old Bar, which is at capacity. The others, in Taree, Cundletown and Wingham, still have spaces.
To learn more about joining Box Divvy or becoming a hubster, visit boxdivvy.com.
