Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar Clams will now be loud and clear at home games

By Staff Reporters
May 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Clams Rugby Club have been successful in securing a $3960.03 grant under the NSW Local Sport Grant Program for the installation of a PA system, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson announced last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.