Old Bar Clams will now be loud and clear at home games

OLD Bar Clams Rugby Club have been successful in securing a $3960.03 grant under the NSW Local Sport Grant Program for the installation of a PA system, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson announced last week.
"This program supports our grassroots sporting clubs. The funding will enable the Clams to install a PA system at their home ground, the Richard Crook Rugby Field," Mrs Thompson said.
Rugby club vice president Andrew Louden expressed the significance of the new PA .
"Having a permanent PA system will allow for improved communication with players, spectators and volunteers on game days,'' he said.
"It will also enhance the match day experience for everyone in attendance at our home games."
Club treasurer Phil Koch highlighted the broader impact of the grant.
"Accessing funding through government grants allows us to implement some of the long term plans we have had in place which we could not ordinarily do with our own revenue,'' he said.
The Clams play Wauchope Thunder at Wauchope in this weekend's round of Lower North Coast matches.
