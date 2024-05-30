Two leading women's rugby sides to clash at Gloucester

MANNING Ratz and Gloucester Cockies, the two standout sides in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union competition, meet tomorrow at Gloucester.
The Ratz go into the clash with an unbeaten record this season and downed the Cockies 22-10 in the first round clash at Taree.
While the Cockies will enjoy the home ground advantage it will be their first game in a fortnight due to the free weekend for the representative fixtures followed by a bye. The Ratz warmed up for the match by disposing of a depleted Old Bar Clams 65-0 last weekend.
Ratz president Steve Rees warned the men's first grade side would have to lift to beat Forster Tuncurry in the clash, also at Gloucester. He said the Ratz were unimpressive when accounting for Old Bar 38-16 last week.
Forster return to the scene of their best victory in a number of seasons earlier this month when an under-strength side held out to beat Wauchope 34-33. Old Bar Clams make the trip to Wauchope to meet the struggling defending premiers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.