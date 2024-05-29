New defibrillator at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall

The recently received defibrillator donated to Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall has now been installed on the building and members have had instructions on how to operate this vital piece of equipment.
Many thanks once again to Masonic Charities Taree for their generous donation.
Local and well known Tinonee artist Rod Spicer had his latest art exhibition opening on Friday evening, May 23 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree.
The exhibition of 20 oil on canvas works is titled A Long Summer and on display are some of Rod's older works and some new works is titled. The exhibition will continue to be on show until July 13.
Rod took his inspiration from the 2019 bushfires that raged throughout the Manning district.
Well done Rod, congratulations and hope you continue to put our area on the map. I am hoping to get to see the exhibition before it closes.
Tinonee Public School extend grateful thanks to all who supported the Greater Bank initiative, especially Kristy Allan and the school families, which resulted in the school receiving $2000 that will go to additional fixed play equipment.
School photos for 2024 were taken on Thursday, May 3 with the students wearing their winter uniforms.
Stage 3 excursion shirt orders and payment are due back on May 31.
The school has once again registered for the NSW Spelling Bee Competition for Stage 2 and 3 students which will take place in term three. Classes will be holding individual spelling bees in the their classrooms with finalists moving to the next round in the school hall on Wednesday, June 26. All parents and carers are invited to attend.
Many happy birthday wishes to friend and Wingham resident, Mrs Joyce Martin who turned 104 years of age on Saturday, May 25. I trust she had a lovely time with family and friends on her special day.
I haven't seen Joyce for a while but I am sure she is still doing most of the things she loves.
I always remember Joyce's birthday as it just a couple of days before my own which fell on May 28, but I am only 77-years-old and still have a few years to catch up on Joyce.
I received a surprise phone call from friend Heather in Victoria wishing me a happy birthday on Monday. Heather and I have known each other since we travelled to together on an Atrek tour back in early 1970 which took us from London through Europe and included Russia. We have always stayed in touch on what our families are up to. It is great to have such good and loyal friends and to be able to reminisce on times from the past.
Many thanks to my Tinonee Museum fellow members who surprised me with a birthday cake (thanks Beverley) and a card over Tuesday's morning tea. It was very much appreciated and the cake was a delicious sponge cake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.